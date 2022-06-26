A dad kills himself after the man who murdered his three children was granted full parole

- Advertisement -

A man was discovered dead on Monday, and police believe he committed suicide. He lived a tragic life and ended it in even greater tragedy at the age of 49. This is a heartbreaking story.

The Toronto father committed suicide more than a year after the murderer of his three young children was granted full parole after only four years in prison.

In September 2015, a drunk driver named Marco Muzzo, now 35, killed Edward Lake’s three children, Daniel, 9, Harry, 5, and Milly, 2.

Marco Muzzo was driving when he collided with the grandmother of the children, Neriza Neville.

Marco Muzzo t-boned the Lake family’s minivan after speeding through a stop sign in his Jeep Cherokee on his way back from his bachelor party in Miami on a private jet.

He crashed into the driver’s side at more than 50 mph.

Muzzo claimed he drank three to four cocktails while flying. He had roughly three times the legal limit of blood alcohol content.

After being pronounced brain dead, Edward’s children Harry and Milly died together in a nearby children’s hospital.

Daniel died at the scene of the crash.

‘We close our eyes and they’re all we see,’ Edward Lake told the media at the time of the trial of Muzzo.

‘This is a nightmare that will not end,’ he had said.

During Marco Muzzo’s sentencing, Edward reiterated his suicidal thoughts and told Muzzo, ‘Because of you, we now live with this horror for the rest of our lives.’

‘I love you.’

Jennifer Neville-Lake, Edward’s wife of 16 years, confirmed his death on Facebook, writing, ‘My children’s father, Edward Lake, has joined our kids so they can play together, forever.’ ‘Thank you, Edward.’

‘Mahal kita’ is Filipino for ‘I love you.’ Neither parent was in the car when it crashed.

Jennifer also mentioned her husband’s death in a social media post: ‘The eyes he shared with Harry are forever closed Daniel’s curls will never shine in the sunlight again I will never see Milly’s shy smile creep across his lips anymore.’

‘This evening, I was very saddened to learn of Ed Lake’s tragic death,’ said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween in a tweet. The Neville-Lake family’s losses are heartbreaking.’

In his message, MacSween reiterated the community’s support for the family.

