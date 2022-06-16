A Mum and dad murdered their 10-week-old daughter

- Advertisement -

Following the story of a mother who murdered her son in the United States with a shotgun and kept his body in the boot of her car until police found him, now there is another horrifying parental murder of their own child.

They killed their ten-week-old daughter because they did not want the authorities to take the baby away from them.

Authorities claim they committed the crime just hours after being told their baby could no longer live at home, according to a court hearing.

Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25, are accused of shaking Lily-Mai Saint George to death in February 2018.

A U.K. Crown Court heard yesterday that a social worker named Theresa Ferguson informed the couple a week later (in January 2018) that Lily would have to enter a residential unit.

Saint George called 911 later that night to report that their daughter had stopped breathing and was unresponsive.

A post-mortem examination revealed that she died from a serious head injury, as well as 18 rib fractures, two fractures in her right leg, and severe bruising.

Lily tragically died on February 2, 2018, at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

The baby was only ten weeks old when she died just hours after the parents were told that precautions were being taken to ensure her care.

The worst part is that the baby was released into their care on January 25, 2018, against the advice of hospital staff who feared neglect but the concerns were overruled by social services.

