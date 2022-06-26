A tempting family lunchbox convinces a man not to commit suicide

- Advertisement -

You always fill a man’s stomach, and the man has no reason to complain or revolt against you.

This was the advice given to the leaders during an interview with a veteran Malaysian politician.

A family in Kelantan, Malaysia, may have heeded the sound advice because a lunch box convinced one of their family members to stop committing suicide.

The man attempted to jump from the 31st floor of a building. That day, however, fate had other plans for him.

His family arrived on the scene with a lunchbox. It must have been a delicious lunchbox.

That is because it quickly softened his heart and eventually convinced him to change his mind, saving his own life.

The men from the region’s Fire and Rescue Station go to try to save the suicidal person. 20 members of the fire department and from two police stations rushed to the scene.

The man first scaled the under-construction building and climbed a crane from the 31st floor.

The man was thought to have been in the area the night before, and members of the public noticed his presence .

"The man initially acted aggressively and desperately tried to jump off the crane. We (the firemen) brought his mother and brother to persuade the man to get off the crane on the 31st floor," a Malay-language online portal reported. The paper says before surrendering to the authorities, the members of the Fire & Rescue station took 4 hours to persuade the 27-year-old man to come down. But to no avail. After the man's mother and brother appeared on the scene, they apparently dangled the lunchbox at the suicidal man to give him an idea what was inside. Changing his mind rapidly over the suicide attempt, he did not act on his intentions when the firemen climbed the crane to rescue him. Perhaps if he had a good meal before making up his mind to try to commit suicide he would have prevented the chaos?