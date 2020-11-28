Home Celebrity Aamir Khan's daughter Ira talks about living by herself, says 'it's a...

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira talks about living by herself, says ‘it’s a nice feeling’, see pic

Ira made news some time back when she declared that she was clinically depressed

aamir-khan’s-daughter-ira-talks-about-living-by-herself,-says-‘it’s-a-nice-feeling’,-see-pic

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Celebrity
, Nov. 28 — Actor Aamir Khan’s Ira is quite active on and routinely shares updates on her . She took to Stories to post a picture of herself as she spoke about her home.

Sharing a , she wrote: “I shifted in July and I felt like it hadn’t really hit me that I had a new home…that I was living on my own. Today I came home and that’s what I was thinking ‘I’m home.’ It’s nice feeling.”

At the time when she moved into her new home, she had shared pictures of the new place. She had written in July: “Look at my new home,” and added the hashtags, “#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse.”

Ira made news some time back when she declared that she was clinically depressed. In October this year on the occasion of Mental Day, she had shared a of herself speaking to camera. Ira wrote in an Instagram post, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental and mental ill-. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes--voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy Mental Day.”

In the video, she had said: “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for , but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental better.”

Unlike other star kids, Ira had not taken to her father’s profession and attempted to take a whole new path. She had directed a play. In December last year, she had made her directorial debut with Medea. On the occasion, her father Aamir had shared a poster of the play and had a sound bit of advice for his daughter. He had written: “Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.” Medea is an ancient Greek play, revolving around a woman’s calculated revenge against her unfaithful husband. The play starred Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead.

