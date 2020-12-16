Home Asia Featured News After spike in Covid-19 clusters, govt issues new SOPs for temporary dorms...

After spike in Covid-19 clusters, govt issues new SOPs for temporary dorms to house workers at construction sites

The government has been beefing up measures to protect worker welfare in the wake of high Covid-19 nationwide

after-spike-in-covid-19-clusters,-govt-issues-new-sops-for-temporary-dorms-to-house-workers-at-construction-sites

Author

Malay Mail
Malay Mail

Date

Category

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 15 — The and Local Government Ministry has come up with new standard operating procedure (SOP) for construction firms applying to build temporary for its workers on site.

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the SOP is to clarify the provisions under the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 (Act 172), Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) and the UBBL Uniform Building By-Laws 1984.

She said that while construction workers are allowed under the to temporarily live on the site after planning permission has been granted, there were other conditions that must be met.

“A temporary permit approval that is given for a specific period of time must first be granted by the local town council,” she said in a statement today.

- Advertisement -

She also said several measures will be taken to ensure the temporary permits are granted in on time. They are:

1. A prepared uniformed flow chart and a streamline documents checklist.

2. Simultaneously applications for special permission to start building construction as well as the temporary permit.

3. Preparation of safety compliance checklist before submission of the application to the local .

- Advertisement -

4. Exemption from being referred to the Fire & Department for comments.

5. Reduction of the duration of the temporary permit approval process from 33 days to 10 days.

Zuraida said the new SOP is created Workers’ Minimum Standards of and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

The government has been beefing up measures to protect worker welfare in the wake of high Covid-19 nationwide, much of them originating from clusters and affecting .

- Advertisement -

Recent news reports have also shone an unfavourable light on how thousands of in working were living in cramped conditions that made physical distancing and proper hygiene maintenance difficult.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Online

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Entertainment

In China where men swearing is normal, trailblazing female comedians are tackling taboos

by Laurie CHEN Strutting onstage with well-honed confidence, 23-year-old comedian Qiqi is part of a new wave of young, female...
Read more
Featured News

Airbnb doubles in US market debut, gaining elite status

by Juliette MICHEL Airbnb shares more than doubled in a sizzling US market debut Thursday which vaulted the home-sharing platform...
Read more
Featured News

In Johor, Orang Asli run for the woods over fears of Covid-19 in village

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 -- A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the surrounding forests for...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram