Apple possibly releasing M3 Macbooks this year after 40% decline in Q1 2023

Another year has passed by, and it is time for Apple to upgrade their processors and computer lineup. Furthermore, it seems that technology enthusiasts are showing their excitement towards Apple releasing a newer version of their groundbreaking processors. Currently, their M2 chips are also receiving positive reviews in comparison to their competitors.

According to Apple Insider, Apple is on schedule to release its first M3 models of Apple Silicon Macs by the end of 2023. Sources claim that it can happen with a possible October launch for these new models. The tech giant traditionally unveils new Macs during the fall season, and 2023 appears to follow the same pattern.

Furthermore, the anticipation of the October event might introduce the M3 iMac, an M3 13-inch MacBook Air, and an M3 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple M3 Macbooks coming soon?

There are exactly 0 reasons to upgrade from an M1 machine. — SwissDevJobs.ch (@SwissDevJobs) July 16, 2023

Several tweets that went viral on Twitter are showing that many are curious towards the new chips. However, there are those claiming that the M1 chips that are still in production are still quite powerful. Furthermore, others state that the M1 chip can be faster than the M2 ones depending on the situation.

I hope they give the 13" a new look (since my last two—four years apart—have been more or less the same), but I also want the Touch Bar to remain an option. Seemingly most people find the Touch Bar to be gimmicky and useless, but I’m not quite ready to move on. — Anastasia Graham Bell (@SnapCanklePop) July 16, 2023

Others are hoping for a new update on the look of the 13 inch Macbook Pros. They state that the older design is pretty stale, regardless if it is an entry level device. In addition to this, users are hoping that the tech giant upgrades their iMac screen sizes to 27 inches rather than sticking to 24 inches.

Macbook sales DROPPED by 40%?

According to CNBC, in the first quarter of 2023, global computer shipments for Apple experienced a substantial 40.5% year-over-year decline. The downturn was part of a broader contraction in consumer demand that is impacting all major computer manufacturers, including ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Furthermore, all of them also saw double-digit drops in shipments during the first quarter.

For many, this could possibly be the hope of the tech giant selling more of their computers as sales are significantly declining.

