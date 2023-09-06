Are comments online terrorism? trans officer prompting counterterrorism probe after receiving two million hate comments

The woke agenda has made comments a form of terrorism it seems. A trans officer allegedly receives over two million hate comments online which led to the start of a counterterrorism probe. X users are showing their surprise at the reactions over some comments online and they feel it is their right to freedom of speech to leave comments on public spaces online.

According to Pink News, PC Skye Morden, a 19-year veteran of the West Midlands Police, courageously came out as transgender in 2020. Furthermore, she was receiving unwavering support from her police colleagues. However, the flood of online abuse that followed was shocking.

Following that, it began when Morden was involving herself in an article detailing her transgender journey within the police force and the challenges she is facing. The article quickly went viral worldwide, prompting an onslaught of hateful comments. These hate comments were totaling around two million, which led to a counter-terrorism investigation for her protection.

X users seem to disagree that online comments towards this trans officer is terrorism

I was the other million — appelsinpiken (@HumanitardsL) September 5, 2023

Unfortunately for the trans officer, there are several others online that vehemently disagree with her identity. An X user states that one million of these hate comments probably came from them. Following that, another user adds that the other million came from them as well. Apparently, these comments are meant to be jokes.

Same. Double up my trauma. — Norma Jones ♀️💜🤍💚♀️ (@JoonesNorma) September 5, 2023

Furthermore, it seems a significant amount of people are rather transphobic. A user states that if an officer that comes to their house after a crime is trans, they’d rather not get any help. However, this is all said and done when the user is not in some sort of any crime. Another user says that an officer like her will traumatise them.

Common sense appears to be not so common! 2 million…YIKES 😫 — SP ☕️ (@CoffeeDude1471) September 5, 2023

In addition to this, several conservatives are stating that two million hate comments might just be too far. There might be something wrong for an individual to receive such a massive amount of hate from the public. Still after all of this is said and done, there are a lot of transphobic comments that are in relation to this police officer.

