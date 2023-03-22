Artificial intelligence develops cancer treatment within 30 days

It seems that artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm as it appears to be able to develop new cancer treatment methods within 30 days. Furthermore, it is causing a ruckus in the academia field with the chatbots helping students with their assignments.

According to the Daily Mail, these recent developments demonstrate the broad range of applications for powerful artificial intelligence technology beyond generating images and text. Researchers at the University of Toronto partnered with Insilico Medicine to create a potential treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a type of liver cancer, using an AI drug discovery platform called Pharma.

Meanwhile, another team of scientists from the University of British Columbia and B.C. Cancer is developing a system that can predict survival rates with 80 percent accuracy. Though these breakthroughs are using different artificial intelligence systems, they both demonstrate the technology’s potential to revolutionise the medical industry.

Will Artificial Intelligence forever change the medical industry?

Hate to sound negative here but they most likely had a cure a long time ago and but milked it as long as they could for profits. — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) March 21, 2023

Moreover, the post is catching attention from Twitter users around the world. This is due to the fact that cancer is one of the most ghastly diseases anyone can suffer from. Unfortunately, there are netizens that claim the cure for cancer could be found a long time ago.

AI was found shot 11 times in the back, hung upside down and bled like cattle, injuries are suspected to be self-sustained. — well (@soul_ofwit) March 21, 2023

- Advertisement -

Netizens depict gruesome death descriptions towards the artificial intelligence software citing possible real cases that happened to humans. These are obviously jokes, as ending an AI software is not the same as ending a life.

Shaq tried to tell us Gold Bond was the way to go. pic.twitter.com/3enYi8oDZ8 — Donaman Midmab (@DonamanMidmab) March 21, 2023

Some netizens claim that the cure for cancer has been around for quite some time now. Furthermore, the netizen states that the disease can be rid of by “gold bond microwave therapy,” but it is still widely unknown. She adds that this is because medical industry is profiting from the current cancer treatment methods, hence any cures might be invalid to them.

- Advertisement -

Smithsonian magazine states, researchers from Rice University in Texas, along with the MD Anderson Cancer Center and other institutes, are developing a surprising approach to treating cancer. They inject ultra-tiny, gold-wrapped spheres into cancer patients.

The nanoparticles, smaller than a red blood cell. They accumulate in the tumour after slipping out of the bloodstream through little holes in the tumour’s rapidly growing vessels. After the nanoparticles accumulate in the tumour, oncologists blast it with near-infrared light, and the gold waits for this treatment.

Read More News

Related Posts