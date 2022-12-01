Bad Bunny beats Taylor Swift as the most-streamed artist

- Advertisement -

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has another accolade to add to her list of achievements but this time around, she is the second best on a global scale, as Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny tops the chart of most-streamed artists worldwide on Spotify Wrapped.

Though the 11-time Grammy-award winner came in second, she remains one of the most celebrated artists of our time.

Swift’s Midnights album, which was released on October 21, ranked fourth on the list of the most streamed albums in the United States this year and broke

three Guinness World Records, becoming the most streamed album on the platform in a single day with 184.6 million streams.

Midnights also received six awards at the 2022 American Music Awards on November 21 and according to USA Today, Swift also broke the AMA record for a most-awarded musician.

From the awards ceremony alone, the “Mastermind” singer has won 40 awards.

Bad Bunny

In 2022, Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify worldwide and this is his achievement for the third year in a row.

The Puerto Rican superstar dominated Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service’s annual roundup of the artists and songs its users listened to during the year.

Besides Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and K-Pop icons BTS are also among the top five artists in the world this year.

Bad Bunny was already a star, but this year was a smash for the “Moscow Mule” singer with his smash-hit album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” becoming this year’s most-streamed album on Spotify worldwide.

The album has also been nominated for album of the year at the upcoming Grammys.

Unlike previous acts who switched to English to broaden their fan bases, Bad Bunny achieved success while writing and singing in his native Spanish.

Instead of catering to the machismo-fueled mentality that pervades hip-hop, trap, and reggaeton, Bad Bunny is at ease with painting his nails, wearing skirts, and dressing in drag. He appeared in WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and has begun to take on acting roles.

