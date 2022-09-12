Bella Hadid reveals eating disorder and chronic anxiety as a teen

- Advertisement -

Bella Hadid got candid about her teens recently speaking to the press about how she used to cry every day and her struggle with eating disorders.

The 25 year old model who is well known for her striking beauty said she started smoking at 14 and also had crippling anxiety.

In an interview with i-D magazine she said, “Growing up, I thought it was normal that I had this chronic anxiety and this disassociation, crying every day and not knowing who I was.

“Whether it was eating disorders or smoking a pack of Marlboros since the age of 14, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is what all the kids are doing.”

“I realized that maybe that was me trying to figure out why I felt that way. And in reality, all I needed was therapy.”

Hadid said she suffered from body dysmorphia as a result. “During that part of my life, I was so out of body, disassociating so much… I was so confused by what people saw of me.”

Hadid who is of Palestinian ethnicity has spoken up for Palestinians many times as they face disputes with Israel sometimes costing her work.

“A few companies won’t work with me anymore and a few people may think I’m crazy. But that doesn’t bother me and it doesn’t compare to what Palestinians suffer on a daily basis,” she said.

The model will be acting for the first time in the series Ramy which will be on Hulu this year. The series revolves around the story of a first-generation American Muslim who is torn between his family’s and American culture.

Bella said it felt good to be among other people of Palestinian heritage which was something that she was not used to.

“To go onto a set and see multiple Palestinians, Arabs and people that are cut from the same cloth as me was really, really beautiful.”

