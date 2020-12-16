Home International COVID-19 orders body bags as intensive care swamped by Covid

California orders body bags as intensive care swamped by Covid

Worsening matters, officials warned that daily cases and deaths could rise further as people continue to gather for parties...

Lieutenant (junior grade) Natasha McClinton, a surgical nurse, prepares a patient for a procedure in the intensive care unit aboard the U.S. hospital ship USNS Comfort. The ship cares for critical and non-critical patients without regard to their COVID-19 status. Comfort is working with Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in of U.S. Northern Command's Defense of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. = Photo credit: Public Domain US Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19AsiaFeatured News
- Advertisement -

by Laurent BANGUET

officials ordered thousands of extra body bags Tuesday as record coronavirus cases left Los Angeles with fewer than 100 intensive care beds available for a county of 10 million people.

The situation has grown severe across southern parts of California, which was praised for its response at the start of the pandemic in spring, but which has seen Covid-related hospital admissions soar sixfold since mid-October.

Beyond Los Angeles, health authorities have sounded the alarm in nearby Ventura and Riverside counties, operating with 99 and 100 percent of ICU capacity used up respectively.

- Advertisement -

Ambulance waits of up to five hours before patients can be transported to crowded hospitals have been reported.

“We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags… that should be sobering,” said Governor Gavin Newsom, warning the state is “in the middle of the most acute peak” of the disease.

“I don’t want… to scare folks. But this is a deadly disease, and we need to be mindful of where we are.

“We are not at the finish line yet,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Although vaccinations began in several California cities Monday, the process is expected to come too late to stem the state’s third wave of coronavirus.

John Murray, a spokesman for UCI Health in Orange County, admitted the demand on his hospital was “great” but added: “We’re managing .”

“We have the ability to convert other units into ICUs fairly quickly.”

But with remaining ICU capacity across southern California down to just 1.7 percent, some experts warned the lack of specialized care could trigger a spike in mortality.

- Advertisement -

“Many folks may be thinking that this is just not anything to be really worried about because hospitals can just add more beds — the reality is every bed needs to be staffed by highly trained and skilled healthcare workers,” said Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer.

“We don’t have an endless supply of healthcare workers, and those that are here saving lives every day are exhausted.”

Astronomical
Worsening matters, officials warned that daily cases and deaths could rise further as people continue to gather for parties, indoor religious services and youth sport competitions — all of which are technically banned.

Most of California’s residents were placed under a new version of lockdown last week, with 33 million residents banned from gatherings between households and “non-essential” activities.

“The numbers are getting to be astronomical. People are going to die that don’t need to die,” Ventura County public health officer Robert Levin told the Los Angeles Times.

In Los Angeles, prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against a downtown nightclub that continued to host late-night, underground raves in violation of Covid restrictions.

“We’re in the middle of the most acute peak as relates to what we refer to as the third wave, and what we hope is the final wave of this disease,” said Newsom, urging Californians not to become complacent.

California has recorded more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases and 21,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Last week, killed an average of 163 people every day in California, up from 41 a month earlier.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Newsom. “We’re still in the tunnel.”

© Agence France-Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Here’s how many cars and bikes were sold in Malaysia during this pandemic year… April’s number is a shocker!

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 -- The number of cars and motorcycles sold in Malaysia during the first 10 months...
Read more
Featured News

Airbnb doubles in US market debut, gaining elite status

by Juliette MICHEL Airbnb shares more than doubled in a sizzling US market debut Thursday which vaulted the home-sharing platform...
Read more
Featured News

In Johor, Orang Asli run for the woods over fears of Covid-19 in village

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 -- A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the surrounding forests for...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram