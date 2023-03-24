Candace Owens SLAMS Kim Kardashian’s Skims for their disabled models

Candace Owens is a well known conservative woman who frequently talks on her podcast regarding the current state of American social issues. She recently slammed Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand. This is due to the fashion brand hiring disabled people for their newest campaign.

According to Forbes, Owens specifically commented on the SKIMS Adaptive Collection by Kim Kardashian, which features a disabled model in its campaign. She questioned the extent of inclusivity. She admits that she has no idea how far it will go and requests more schooling if she’s mistaken. In addition to this, Owens also states the idea of a model in a wheelchair is “ridiculous”, questioning whose idea it was.

Haleigh Rosa, who is a model, advocate for disability rights, and the founder of foreveryone.foundation, is among the first individuals to criticise Owens’ statements. Moreover, the comments include a picture of Rosa modelling SKIMS. She states that representation in the industry matters.

Reaction to Candace Owens

She's just monetizing ignorance. Don't boost her signal. Ignore her. Nobody will care if nobody cares. — art tavana (@arttavana) March 23, 2023

Social media users are not too happy with Owens’ statement as they see it as an unfair comment. Similarly, a person claims that Owens is riding on ignorance and claims that she is monetizing on said ignorance. The person adds that the best course of action is to ignore her.

I agree with you..however i do understand where she is coming from. All females wear bras, or most do, disabled or otherwise. All females ARE already included, a bra is a product for all females. I've never seen a normal bra ad which says for "non disabled" females only — Amlas Rihga (@Amlas_Rihga) March 22, 2023

However, it is to no surprise that this topic is a heated discussion in the comments section. One woman claims that there is nothing wrong with the Skims advertisement. Furthermore, another person responds by saying that the garment is for all women, not just women with able bodies.

It doesn’t. They just need left wing content to talk about so they can have YouTube and Spotify (podcast) revenues — lore (@Lordepths) March 22, 2023

Another asks why conservatives get up in arms when it comes to inclusivity, especially when it involves fashion. The response to this is similar to an initial statement where monetization plays a big role in some of these content.

Unfortunately, a controversial topic like this goes a long way when it comes to our digital age. The divide between the far right and far left in America is causing a split in all of these issues.

