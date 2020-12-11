Home Celebrity Celebs show how to dress up for a wedding

Celebs show us how to dress up for a wedding

You might be confused whether to wear that old tuxedo of yours or pick something ethnic from the close

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Celebrity
, Dec. 11 — ’s that time of the year when we see a lot of nuptials happening around . And those invitations might leave us puzzled especially when we are in a fix about what to wear for the . Men usually have this habit of deciding their wardrobe at the last minute.

You might be confused whether to wear that old tuxedo of yours or pick something ethnic from the closet. You also wouldn’t want to look like the groom if you choose to wear a sherwani. Also keep the chilly outside, you would warm to layer up your look with something warm yet stylish.

’s time to look up for some inspiration to solve the riddle for you. And better than our to do this for us. From chanderi achkans to sophisticated bandhgalas, experts share tips to make you look every inch the debonair in these classic, wedding-perfect looks for men.

“It’s always nice to wear something traditional for the wedding. Suits and tuxedos can be kept for the cocktail and reception. If you are attending a day wedding, pick something in pastels. Fabrics like chanderi, silk and satin will flatter your look. Don’t forget to layer the look with a matching jacket, bundi or even a shawl to exude that stylish appeal,” suggests stylist Vikram Seth.

Men shouldn’t be afraid to experiment with bold prints, florals and even heavily embellished outfits while attending wedding festivities.

“We see a lot of men pushing the boundaries and wearing striking designer ensembles which otherwise won’t fit in the conventional style of dressing up. However a crisp white kurta and pyjama set can also leave the onlookers spellbound if you style it neatly with a fitted black bundi and pair of classic and a pair of sunglasses to round off the look,” suggests designer Siddhartha Bansal.

