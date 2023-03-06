Chris Rock Slams Meghan Markle For Netflix Documentary 

Chris Rock recently went on stage joking about a number of things. One of the things he talked about was Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary about the English royal family.

He states that the royal family questioning about the skin colour of Markle’s baby is normal, especially if it is of a mixed heritage. Rock then says that even Black people would question the skin tone of a mixed baby.

He adds that some people are trying to be the victim in this whole situation when they aren’t one. Some speculate that he is implying this towards Meghan. Furthermore, he remarks about how Meghan is a light skinned Black person, citing that she wins the lottery just for that.

Netizens react to Chris Rock’s remarks

America has woken up to the fraud of #HarryandMeghan Look at this room of Black people laughing the heck out of Meghan Markle. First, it was @SouthPark. Now, Chris Rock has destroyed Meghan Markle. #DumbPrinceAndHisStupidWife #PrinceHarryhasgonemad pic.twitter.com/4K5G5ZxEi0… https://t.co/cvVFmn5MK2 — Evans E. 🏳️‍🌈⚧ 👨🏿‍🏫 #KingCharles'Angel (@jomilleweb) March 5, 2023

A netizen posted the video of Rock making fun of Meghan. The user claims that a room full of Black people are laughing at these jokes. Following that, he claims that America is catching on to Meghan and Harry’s game.

You're from Kentucky. Yep. OK. — Purple Snow (@Purple0Snow) March 6, 2023

Some netizens are making harsh comments regarding Meghan Markle. This conservative netizen states that Meghan is trying to be “White” by dating and marrying White people. Netizens like this are accusing her of trying to cover up her Black roots and are fearful if their child comes out darker.

Don't be silly.

It's all about making money.

Jada's golden goose is Will Smith, M's is Harry. Both are earning their living by selling their families.

Chris Rock is then making a living by then living off both the women.

'Fame' is a tough game. — Thermis (@EileenRowley6) March 6, 2023

Others are accusing Chris Rock of hating successful Black women. Case in point, the whole drama with Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, he appears to be attacking another Black woman, Meghan Markle. Others are viewing it as an opportunity for him to stay relevant with his jokes.

It’s a true comedy! 🎭

If people doesn’t like it just ignore it 😉 — AMPARO (@AmparoNakagawa2) March 5, 2023

More hate comments directed towards Rock. Some are claiming that he is simply a loudmouth and that he loves to embarrass other Black people in front of their peers. However, there are netizens defending the comedian citing that his show is purely comedic.

