christmas-gift-guide:-five-malaysian-brands-selling-ethically-conscious-gifts-for-under-rm100

PETALING JAYA, Dec. 15 — ‘Tis the season of giving so why not amp up the joy of the holidays and turn it into a chance to give back to the community?

These Malaysian brands and social enterprises are selling unique gifts under RM100 for a good cause, from providing work and income for underprivileged groups to feeding the street community in Kuala Lumpur.

For a list of ethically conscious gifts that won’t break the bank, check out the suggestions below!

Santan x Bingka

Perfect for the foodie in your life, the Santan x Bingka collaboration pays tribute to one of Malaysia’s most iconic national dishes.

The collection is inspired by Santan’s signature menu item, Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak, and offers t-shirts, tote bags, coaster sets, reusable straw kits, card pouches, reusable face masks and more with each item costing less than RM50.

Every purchase helps support the livelihood of local communities such as refugees who are unable to receive help or benefits due to their refugee status, homemakers, home tailors, and students who have been roped in by Bingka for tasks like packaging and stock counting.

Santan’s product innovation manager David Lee told Malay Mail that it was important for them to team up with a local business like Bingka to help each other make it through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a homegrown brand, we believe it is important for us to continue supporting local brands, especially social enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Just like all of our Santan dishes, all items from Bingka are handmade with love.

“We are proud of the collaboration with Bingka and would like to congratulate them for successfully portraying our beloved icon as a timeless art,” said Lee.

The Santan x Bingka collection is available at all seven Santan outlets (Mid Valley, Sunway Pyramid, Sogo KL, Aeon Shah Alam, PKNS Shah Alam, 163 Retail Park Mont Kiara, and NU Sentral) or online at Santan’s website while stocks last.

Dignity for Children Foundation

Spice up your kitchen and dining table with these fun batik aprons, coasters, and potholders from Dignity for Children Foundation.

The non-governmental organisation trains B40 and migrant communities in Sentul to hone their sewing skills and every purchase supports their livelihood and keeps them gainfully employed.

Prices for the aprons, coasters, and potholders range from RM20 to RM50 and proceeds will go towards providing quality education for youths under the Dignity for Children Foundation.

You can also order a mouthwatering roasted chicken with grilled veggies from Dignity’s social enterprise eat X dignity for just RM59.90 by calling 017 256 3978 or contacting them on Facebook.

Not sure what to get? You can also pick up a RM50 e-gift certificate for your loved ones which will enable Dignity to provide 10 nutritious meals to its children in school.

For more information, go to the shop X dignity website.

Kantoi

Give the gift of humour this Christmas with these locally made multi-purpose pouches, priced at RM80 for a set of five.

Each pouch features tongue-in-cheek phrases like “Lunch Money”, “Porn Stash”, “Tequila Fund”, “Whip And Handcuffs”, and “Knobs And Knockers” and profits will go towards feeding marginalised groups through Kuala Lumpur’s Pit Stop Community Cafe.

The aid comes at a crucial time as the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the dire situations faced by Kuala Lumpur’s urban poor.

Pit Stop Community Cafe co-founder Joycelyn Lee said that a simple meal can make all the difference for these individuals.

“Even before the pandemic, which has made the situation worse, some of those who rely on us to get their meals are those who have lost their jobs or daily wages, not to mention old people who can’t look after themselves.

“There are a lot of hungry people out there and we can all do a little something to take care of our fellow human beings and one way of doing that is by making sure they know that there is a meal for them when they need it,” said Lee in a press release.

Customers can get the limited edition Kantoi pouches by messaging the brand on their official Instagram or emailing them at chat@kantoikl.com.

Cuci Ceria Project

If your home could use a festive makeover, look no further than the Cuci Ceria Project.

The charitable initiative is a partnership between Rohingya Kasih Centre and Geutanyoe Foundation which provides work and income to refugees and B40 women.

A box set of four Christmas tree decorations costs RM40 and the baubles come in a variety of colourful hues and patterns.

Also on offer are fully-lined Christmas stockings at RM35 each and Christmas face masks priced at RM15 for adults and RM10 for kids.

The gifts can be purchased at So Moreish cafe in Mont Kiara (open every day from 8am to 5pm) or ordered online by messaging Cuci Ceria Project’s Facebook.

The Batik Boutique

Keep the little ones in your life busy this holiday season with batik painting kits and batu seremban sets from The Batik Boutique.

The batik painting kits are available in various designs and come with a paintbrush, a mixing palette, and three batik dyes for RM49.

Meanwhile, the batu seremban sets are lovingly made by artisans with 100 per cent hand-blocked Malaysian batik and retail for RM59 each.

The Batik Boutique aims to disrupt the cycle of poverty in Malaysia by training women from low-income backgrounds to produce handcrafted fashion and lifestyle items using batik fabrics.

Once they’ve honed their seamstress skills, the social enterprise provides work opportunities for them to pave their way to financial independence.

