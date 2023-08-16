Conservatives mad at Anne Andres, a muscular trans woman for setting new record in women’s powerlifting

The disparities of the woke culture and feminism is rising again after a muscular well built trans woman sets a new record for women’s powerlifting. In addition to this, there is a growing movement among conservative women stating that it is unfair for a transwoman of this stature to compete in women’s sports.

Sportskeeda states Anne Andres, a transgender male, achieves a national record in Canada’s powerlifting domain. Following that, the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s Western Canadian Championship, Andres participates in the Female Masters Unequipped category.

Andres’ dominant performance led to uncertainty among online users regarding the appropriateness of an individual like that surpassing a women’s record. Notably, Anne Andres achieved a substantial total powerlifting score of 597.5 kilograms. Furthermore, this exceeds her opponent SuJan Gill, who secured a score of 387.5 kg.

Anne Andres, a muscular trans woman beating other women in sports

A dude mansplaining on how easy it is to beat woman, and the left celebrates this. — MarkTwang (@MarkTwang10) August 14, 2023

X users are stating that Andres is mansplaining to women in order to beat other women in sports. Following that, conservative pages like End Wokeness are stating that this individual is mocking other women in an interview. There are several transphobic comments accompanying this.

I could’ve been a d1 athlete this whole time (woman’s of course) — Investaholix (@Investaholix) August 14, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others are making memes regarding the situation. A user posted a photo of a man transitioning to a woman. The meme shows that a man was training hard for the men’s category but fails. However, he transitions to a woman, and suddenly he is a winner in first place.

Probably can’t hit the minimum for men — Paul Hoskins (@bisonfan81) August 15, 2023

Conservative women are asking about Andes’ rank in the men’s category. They feel this individual must have somehow entered a male powerlifting competition prior to this. Regardless, it appears that this is the dream of the woke left, but at the same time, it is conflicting with feminism and women’s rights.

Read More News

Related Posts