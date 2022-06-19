Disabled passenger falls to his death on escalator at Airport

His wife had already been assisted off the plane by Wilson security personnel – a private firm contracted to assist disabled passengers.
Gatwick Airport said an investigation is underway, but that staff shortages had nothing to do with the incident.
Despite the Airport’s and Airlines’ explanations, a source told a U.K. newspaper that the real issue was staffing shortages, which meant some disabled people had to wait for hours for assistance.
However, Gatwick stated that it is standard practise for staff to disembark passengers who require special assistance one at a time.
EasyJet confirmed the tragedy in a statement, adding that members of its cabin crew assisted the unnamed passenger while waiting for paramedics.
The tragedy occurs at a time when airports across the country are experiencing travel chaos due to chronic staff shortages.
Airport chaos to continue
In the U.K,, experts have warned that the chaos seen at airports in recent weeks could last another year.
The country saw long lines, misplaced bags, and delays that have disrupted the travel plans of thousands of British holidaymakers in recent days, with some missing flights due to hours-long security lines.
The problems are due to a staff shortage as demand for travel rises as Covid entry restrictions are relaxed in countries around the world.
Hiring and training airport personnel takes time, especially for Border Force positions, which are recruited separately by the Home Office.
One airport recruitment expert has warned that the current staffing issues could take a year to resolve.