Donald Trump jokes about size of daughter’s wedding ring

Former US president Donald Trump joked about the size of his daughter Tiffany’s engagement ring just a few days after her wedding. Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos, the son of wealthy Lebanese parents, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month.

Donald Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity about his daughter Tiffany Trump, “It is not as big.”

Michael Boulos, 25, proposed to Tiffany Trump at the White House Rose Garden in 2021 with a $1.2 million diamond ring, a report in People claimed last year. The pair married in a lavish ceremony earlier this month after meeting on Mykonos in Greece in 2018.

Donald Trump walked his daughter Tiffany, who is his daughter from his marriage to second wife Marla Maples, down the aisle.

Tiffany Trump wore two dresses, including one by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, as she chose to honor her new husband’s nationality.

“I have always loved Elie Saab, and it’s a Lebanese/American wedding so we are happy to have Elie create the magic,” Tiffany told Daily Mail.

Maples and Tiffany’s half-sister Ivanka Trump served as bridesmaids in the wedding.

Along with joking about Tiffany’s engagement ring, Donald Trump also complained about having to wear a tuxedo.

“I hate putting on a tuxedo. But, in honor of Israel, I decided that I think I should wear a tuxedo tonight,” Trump said.

