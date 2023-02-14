Donald Trump slams “Talentless”  Rihanna in renewed feud

Former President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks against the pop star now calling her talentless Rihanna in the lead-up to her Super Bowl halftime performance and adding that her success is attributed solely to her stylist.

This remark comes after a series of exchanges between the two in the past. In 2019, Rihanna referred to Trump as “mentally ill” person in an interview with Vogue, and the next year she expressed her disdain for him by spray-painting profanities referring to the former President on a car at an art exhibition.

Donald Trump’s feud with other celebrities

Donald Trump has had numerous issues with Hollywood celebrities as they do not agree with his political viewpoints. Back in 2016, even Lana Del Rey claimed that she was doing a “voodoo” spell in order to avoid Trump from being the President.

TRUMP HAS MAMMOTH ASS,AND VISIBLE PANTY LINE 😉 pic.twitter.com/8hCAgWUQj3 — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2017

Furthermore, even Cher had a public outburst on Twitter against the former President. Cher even argued with her fans who happened to be Trump supporters. Thus, it is to no surprise that Rihanna is also vehemently against her former President.

Talentless Rihanna

President Trump has spoken: "Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl History." pic.twitter.com/I1nI0kwSUL — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

Now, it is time for Trump to hit back at some of these Hollywood celebrities. He then stated that the talentless Rihanna insulted half of America and that the country is in serious decline as it is. Comments on her foul and insulting language were also mentioned by the former President.

Few stand up against society getting trashed. Soon no one will. Remember what you say. — Puzzle (@Timeless_Chaos) February 13, 2023

As the former President’s actions are under scrutiny, some of his supporters have come forward to express their opinions on his recent spat with pop star Rihanna. While some have argued that it is not appropriate for a politician to engage in debates surrounding entertainment, others have taken a different stance and they do not mind Trump calling her Talentless Rihanna.

They believe that politicians should become involved with the entertainment industry, citing the moral and social decline they see reflected on television. According to these supporters, it takes bravery to stand up against the powerful forces within the entertainment industry.

Imagine having concerts in the middle of a game just to make it interesting, I know my sport. Super bowl just isn't it. — S I R ALLANO™ (@sir_allano) February 13, 2023

Some netizens have expressed their frustration with the Super Bowl, claiming that the event itself is “boring” and that the halftime show only adds to the monotony. They argue that other sports events, such as the FIFA World Cup, are able to captivate audiences without the need for a halftime performance. Despite this, many fans remain glued to the screen, eagerly watching every moment of the game.

We all know that this is not the end of their feud. Rihanna might come on social media again to attack the former President with her viewpoints. This just shows that even among the famous figures of the world, there are those that simply can’t get along with each other.

Trump has indeed started a war against some artists but will talentless Rihanna hit back?

