Harry & Meghan and A Netflix Trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were featured in a Netflix trailer of a series that dropped yesterday and was all over Twitter but not everybody is happy with the reason the two ‘stars’ were featured in the trailer.

The trailer begins with Prince Harry saying: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

Soon after, many photos flashed across the screen in the trailer showing moments when the pair were senior members of the Royal Family, their private outings with their dog, and images of Markle crying.

It is bound to create even more controversies around Markle and Harry while Tweeples are not stopping themselves from unleashing their venom on the trailer.

“Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” is what appeared on Twitter for example.

Netizens and the Netflix Trailer

Some netizens are saying the couple added the Royal Family in their mess because without the royals, they are nothing. As mean as it can be, the couple will have to live with these comments for a long time.

While some are still defending the ex-royal and his controversial wife, other are attacking with photos of Lady Diana, saying they ‘the followers of Diana’ are watching or that Markle will never be a ‘human being’ as kind as Diana was.

Adding to the negative reactions is that of British television host Piers Morgan, the man who did not believe a word Markle said in the damaging interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

After receiving news of the couple’s newest documentary with a Netflix trailer dropped on social media, he seemed disgusted.

A not at all impressed Piers Morgan took to his Twitter to share that sentiment.

“OMG. This is already vomit-inducing,” he says in his tweet.

In the Netflix trailer, Harry says, “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Despite some giving support to Piers Morgan and others accepting that the couple has the right to express their views their own way, many people defended the couple.

