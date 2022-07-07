Here are some tell-tale signs that your man is ready for love

- Advertisement -

You’d be surprised to learn that humans, too, have ‘signs’ that will betray them or reveal their secrets when they want to have sex.

These are the revelations of a British sex expert who detailed her practical guide to a portal designed to help women meet men without the use of dating apps.

She even suggests that such women attend live music events, the gym, or the pub in order to meet one horny male.

The sex expert, Tracey Cox says it’s not quite as simple and as easy for a single woman to pick up a man. This is easier if women are in a group, they get drunk and the men would fall for them.

Her tips are for single ladies who are having difficulties getting a man.

Well here are some of the ‘secret signs’ that your man is ready for sex:

He’s touching his face more than usual.

His eyes appear shiny and moist and his pupils are large and dilated (when totally aroused, pupils can double in size).

He’s breathing quickly

His sentences are short and half-finished

His hand, thigh or knee ‘accidentally’ touches yours

His thighs tense

His lips are red and swollen

His nostrils flare

Next time you go out with your guy, milady, make sure you watch all his moves and remember the tips given by the lady expert.

This will definitely help you to know whether you are doing the right thing and whether your male partner is the right person for the night.

While the guide is for ladies who want to get plenty of sex, it can also be applied to the singletons who are looking forward to nail the right bride.

The expert also gave three golden strategies that will help any single lady win the heart and soul of some men.

They are as follows and applies wherever you are:

Don’t bury your head in the phone. You should stop this (bloody) attitude when you hunting for the guy. Instead, you should start smiling at people whose look you like.

Don’t leave in a rush because the male might need some time to gather enough courage to engage in some chit chat.

Lastly, accept all invitations which means you will be meeting more people and that will enlarge the field. That goes for your grandmother’s care home or the theatre or a queue when you are buying your next mobile phone, for example.

But don’t forget to engage in conversations with guys. Good luck!