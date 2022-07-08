Here is the first effeminate, homosexual Spiderman after Lightyear.

- Advertisement -

Hollywood is making a big effort to incorporate the “gay” element into its films, and now the first openly gay, effeminately homosexual Spiderman is here!

Will that lead to more conflict with the producers and a movie ban in some nations?

It will, without a doubt, even if it is still too early to predict how this will affect moviegoers.

Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can't–and shouldn't–represent ALL gay men. No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it's not the STORY…which you can experience for yourself in September! 🌈🕸️ pic.twitter.com/PD1nhppqbc — Steve Fo🅧e Updates (@steve_foxe) June 27, 2022

Spider-Man with feminine traits and lace clothing in a new novel is coming out in September.

But the story, the creators say, is not about the femme-spider-man, not spider-woman, and to know what the story is about, wait until September.

However, many nations will be outraged by the film, and their censor boards will undoubtedly ban the entire production from showing in their theatres.

But, there is always Netflix and online streaming to catch the banned movies.

Even so, a Party Islam Malaysia member of the most conservative state in Malaysia, Kelantan, has defended a ban on movie theatres by claiming that because Netflix exists, the state doesn’t need theatres.

Back to the Fifi-Spider, according to Comic Book Resources, the comic book publisher initially revealed its plans to fans in a solicitation dated June 16 that introduced the new character as “WEB-WEAVER.

The character is a not-so-mild-mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne who gains spider powers and shows us a completely different kind of Spider-Slayer.

However, staff members from the company have also disclosed other notices. The first homosexual Spider-Man is being introduced, which is a “big gay honour,” according to writer Steve Foxe.

Foxe adds that he didn’t make his new gay character representative of “ALL gay men.”

Lightyear banned

The Disney-Pixar film ended up flopping at its opening weekend but it gained much attention in countries where it got banned from the silver screen.

Disney decided against releasing Lightyear in Malaysia after refusing to remove sequences “promoting the LGBT lifestyle,” according to Malaysia’s film censors on Friday (17 December). But Malaysia said it has indeed banned the show for the LGBT content.

Up to 14 nations apparently outlawed the Disney-Pixar movie because it featured a kiss between two female characters. In addition to Malaysia, these nations also include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Indonesia, Kuwait, and Egypt.

Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board announced on Friday that it has cleared the movie subject to adjustments but with parental guidance for viewers under the age of 13.

The board reportedly ordered that scenes and language that it “found to have elements supporting the LGBT lifestyle which contravene important portions of the Guidelines on the Film Censorship” “be deleted and muted.”