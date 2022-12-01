Hugh Grant’s net worth in a nutshell

- Advertisement -

Hugh Grant has been winning hearts with his charming manner in romantic comedies for the longest time but do you know what is his net worth? A notable actor, many remember him for his roles in the 90s from playing Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones Diary to the Prime Minister in Love Actually.

He last appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery where he played the role of Phillip. With all these stardom fans are curious about just how much his net worth is.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Grant is currently worth a whopping $150 million. This is not just from acting but also from a film producer. His breakout role was actually in 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral which became the highest-grossing British film of all time.

Portraying the hopeless romantic or very attractive creep on film has proved to be a lucrative endeavour for the actor. Grant’s films have generated more than $3 billion worldwide.

Hugh earned $100,000 for his role in Four Weddings and a Funeral. By the late 90’s he was getting anything from between $7 to $10 million per film. He was paid $12.5 million for Two Weeks Notice in 2002 in which he starred with Sandra Bullock.

Today he earns $10 million for a starring role and $5 million for a supporting role.

In 2016, Grant purchased a home for himself and his family for $13 million. They also own a resort property in Sweden worth $700,000 which is his wife’s home country.

In 2019, the couple spend $23 million on a home in Chelsea. They reportedly currently rent it out for $10,000 a month.

Born in 1960, he graduated from New College in Oxford where he studied English literature, acting was then only a hobby as he performed in the Oxford University Dramatic Society.

He later won acclaim for roles like A Very English Scandal, About A Boy, Two Weeks Notice and Music & Lyrics.

He dated Elizabeth Hurley for 13 years before breaking up in 2000. He is presently married to Anna Eberstein, tying the knot in 2018 and the couple share three children.

The actor also has children outside of his marriage, a daughter Tabitha in September 2011 and a son Felix, with ex-partner Tinglan Hong.

On fatherhood, he said, “It was the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me – cliched but it happens to be true. It’s just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It’s unheard of in my case and they love you and it’s all enchanting.”

