Incest baby dies just after birth from severe genetic defects

In some nations, sibling sex relationships are on the rise, and some people are even pushing for the “right” to engage in incest completely.

However, this tale here may or may not slow the growth of such sexual connections.

The incident happened in Uzbekistan, where a baby with serious congenital defects passed away.

Due to serious genetic defects, a young boy born to an incestuous couple in Dustlik, Uzbekistan, passed away barely hours after his birth.

On June 4, 2022, the infant was born with a number of severe congenital impairments and the last moments of the baby were caught on tape and the video went viral.

The video shows the baby struggling in an incubator and pictures of the baby published widely on the internet showed his bottom covered with dry, scaly skin. The pictures were taken while a nurse was cleaning the baby.

An inherited skin condition known as ichthyosis congenita is characterised by widespread, excessively red, dry, and rough skin covered in both big and small white scales.

According to the Uzbek Health Ministry on June 28, the boy’s mother, a 1994-born woman, was 35 weeks and four days pregnant when she gave birth to the boy.

The baby who measured 47 centimetres (18.5 inches) in height.

The Ministry also said that the baby is her second born and that her first born from her husband was normal.

The baby was born out of an incest relationship with her brother.

Doctors say they did everything to save the baby but failed as the baby died just two hours and 10 minutes after birth.

This prompted the Uzbek Minister of Health to issue a warning against incest.

“Most births involving genetic defects result from marriage between close relatives. Should the baby live, they will suffer various life-threatening conditions such as congenital mental deficiency, chromosomal defects, Down syndrome, as well as severe physical impairment,” it says.

In order to prevent weddings between close relatives, the Uzbek Ministry of Health urges couples who want to create a family to undergo a health examination.