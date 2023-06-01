WHITES need NOT apply for next JAMES BOND role, conservatives calling it  DISCRIMINATION

It appears there will be more roles that traditionally were starring White men that are going to change. It seems that the next James Bond will not be White, according to some executives. However, conservatives are calling this movement discrimination against White men, especially in Hollywood.

The Daily Express states, recent reports suggest the speculation surrounding the next James Bond actor. The rumors state that the next James Bond will be revolving around notable British stars such as Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba.

Despite this, the report also suggests that the upcoming James Bond will definitely be a person of color. An industry executive shares their insight, stating that the era of a white Bond has come to an end. The executive also cites that Doctor Who’s casting is an indicator to adding more representation.

Twitter users react to the casting of a non-White person for James Bond

I wish that they actually made good movies after they do this. Instead, they make stuff for activists that don't have money to watch movies and buy DVDs. — Electronzap (@electronzap) June 1, 2023

It appears that users are okay with the casting of a non-White person to lead, as is with a majority of people. However, conservatives are stating their fear of the woke-ification of James Bond. One user states that he hopes the next iteration of the movie series would not be made for activists who would not even be able to afford to purchase a movie ticket.

Also, a bit kinky… James Bondage — Roberto Malatesta (@albero_a_cammes) June 1, 2023

Another user writes a satirical remark stating that the next Bond film will feature an agent with gender confusion. In addition to this, he adds that the agent will also suffer from skin pigment changes and would suffer from various mental breakdowns. Another user suggests that the agent will have a k*nky side to him and will call himself James Bon*age.

It's not about caring about who it is. Nobody does. It's the anti-white attitude & forced diversity aspect throughout the whole industry. They shudda just picked 1 who wasn't white & nobody would have cared. — GG (@C0EU5) June 1, 2023

Some are stating that they do not care if he is White or Black. However, others are stating that this is anti-White propaganda. It’s one thing to hire people of color that have the qualifications for the role, but it’s another to force diversity on blockbuster films. Regardless, despite the actor, the script, plot and the cinematography has to be amazing in order for fans to continue watching the movie franchise.

