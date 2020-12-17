Home Celebrity Japan man probed over insults tied to Netflix's 's suicide

Japan man probed over insults tied to Netflix’s Hana Kimura’s suicide

A spokesperson says the suspect posted these insults for many random individuals to view and therefore he publicly insulted Hana Kimura

Japanese police said Thursday they have referred a man to prosecutors over online abuse he directed at , a reality television star who took her own life earlier this year.

Metropolitan Police referred the suspect in his 20s to prosecutors for further investigation after the May death of Kimura, a cast member on ’s internationally popular “Terrace House”.

The man has not been arrested and his identity will not be disclosed until prosecutors decide whether to indict him on charges of public insult, a police spokesman told AFP.

“The suspect… in May posted messages on a account of the victim, including ‘You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?’ and ‘Hey, hey. When will you die?'” the spokesman said.

He “posted these insults for many random individuals to view and therefore he publicly insulted” Kimura, the spokesman added.

Kimura, a confident pink-haired professional wrestler, was a fan favourite on “Terrace House”, in which six young people share a home while looking for love.

But she was targeted by a torrent of abuse online, reportedly including comments such as “everyone will be happy if you’re gone”.

The television show was cancelled after Kimura’s death, which also prompted Japanese ministers and lawmakers to do more to tackle cyberbullying.

Kimura’s made international headlines and brought renewed social attention to the problem of cyberbullying in and other countries.

In South Korea, for example, the deaths of K-pop stars have prompted calls for strong punishment for abusive online comments.

And a huge online campaign against cyberbullying, using the hashtag #BeKind, took off after the suicide in February of Caroline Flack, who hosted British reality show “Love Island”.

© Agence -Presse

