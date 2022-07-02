Japanese porn actress Rina Arano found dead

- Advertisement -

Rina Arano, an adult movie actress was found dead by the Japanese police recently. She was found naked, tied to a tree in a remote forest located in Ibaraki, Japan. She went missing on June 5 and her parents decided to lodge a police report three days later.

The 23-year-old was last seen on CCTV at a train station in Ibaraki Prefecture. In the footage, Arano was seen getting off a train and heading towards a car with a man named Hiroyuki Sanpei.

According to reports the two had been exchanging text messages before her death. Sanpei was arrested last week on suspicion of abducting and holding Arano hostage.

Police say that Sanpei had picked up the actress before they made their way to his villa in Hitachiota.

However, he has denied all allegations despite the fact that her mobile phone was found at this house.

Sanpei said that he did indeed pick her up but subsequently dropped her off at a nearby store. He said he did also handcuff her for a short time but with her consent. Sanpei claimed that he did not know where she went after he dropped her off.

The victim’s body had been dumped in a remote place, on a slope about six metres below a forest road near Sanpei’s villa. Her body had already been decaying but there were no external injuries on her person.

Police are still conducting investigations and Sanpei has not been charged to date.

The post-mortem revealed that Arano had a shattered hyoid bone, which is the neck bone that supports the tongue.

Arano who was a Tokyo native worked as a freelance nude model and is said to have charged about $1k for each shoot according to SheThePeople magazine. She grew her network through the use of sexually explicit movies and meetings with customers in their homes.