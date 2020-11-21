Home Celebrity Jason Momoa calls young Aquaman fan battling . Their wholesome conversation...

Jason Momoa video calls young Aquaman fan battling cancer. Their wholesome conversation may melt your heart

Danny's excitement and enthusiasm whilst unboxing a can be seen in Momoa's post

jason-momoa-video-calls-young-aquaman-fan-battling-cancer.-their-wholesome-conversation-may-melt-your-heart

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityAsiaFeatured News
- Advertisement -

India, Nov. 21 — Jason Momoa, famously known for playing , took to on November 19 to share an extraordinary recording. The captures his phone conversation with a young Aquaman fan, named Danny, who is battling . Their discussion is so wholesome that may melt your heart.

“So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, and on for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer. I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

Momoa is referring to a clip that shows Danny’s reaction to receiving an Aquaman action figure as a . Danny’s excitement and enthusiasm whilst unboxing that gift can be seen in Momoa’s post, which contains a snippet of the original video towards the very end.

The recording starts with Momoa calling Danny, who excitedly greets him with an “Hi Aquaman,” as soon as he picks up the call. The two talk about Danny’s love for Aquaman, and the young boy’s fondness for dolphins. Check out their conversation below:

- Advertisement -

Are you getting misty-eyed too?

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share has presently amassed over six lakh likes.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “ hero”.

Another individual wrote, “I literally got teary-eyed. That was beautiful”. “Awesome job, man! Way to be a hero!” read one comment under the post.

- Advertisement -

Momoa also shared a link to Danny’s Go Fund Me page in his Instagram bio.

What are your thoughts on this post?

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

North American forum warns against China’s rise, wants India to become UNSC permanent member

India, Nov. 18 -- North America's leading strategic and security forum has issued a handbook for democracies aimed at...
Read more
Featured News

Parliament’s PAC to commence proceedings on land swap, AES and 1BestariNet, says chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 18 -- The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will commence proceedings on three new issues raised by...
Read more
Featured News

Canadian MPs urge Justin Trudeau government to toughen stand on Chinese ‘intimidation’, Huawei’s role

India, Nov. 19 -- Canadian lawmakers have passed a motion urging the government to decide whether to permit participation...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram