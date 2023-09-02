Joe Biden’s popularity dropping fast after Maui aid revealed to be 0.07% of what is sent to Ukraine 

Unfortunately for the President of the United States, Joe Biden, his popularity seems to be dropping faster than ever. Social media commenters are vehemently angry at the oldest man in the United States to be the President as he seems to not care enough for his own population.

According to Breitbart, President Joe Biden is requesting an additional $24 billion in aid for Ukraine. Furthermore, this brings the total U.S. taxpayer’s cash assistance to Ukraine to $135 billion since February 2022. In contrast, Biden is allocating a measly $95 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for rebuilding Maui following a devastating fire that claimed over 115 lives, with many still missing.

In addition to this, the $95 million is less than one-tenth of one percent of the Ukraine aid total. Moreover, Biden is offering Maui fire-affected households a laughable one-time payment of $700 each. Unfortunately, this is less than the amount spent on the Ukraine war by each household, drawing criticism and calls for more substantial support from grassroots relief efforts in Maui.

Americans dropping support for Joe Biden in the next election?

He just said he couldn’t afford $5 billion to fix our own border. — Johnny Hash (@johnnyhashish) September 1, 2023

Americans are unhappy with their President who is seemingly not caring for his own country, but rather, focusing on the fate of others. Furthermore, X users state that Biden recently claim that the country could not afford $5 billion for their own border security. However, at the same time, a ridiculous amount of money is sent to Ukraine.

Bankrupting us is the goal of the NWO — msc27 (@melindascherry) September 1, 2023

Following that, users feel that the President’s goal is to “bankrupt” the average American by devaluing the dollar. Others agree with this rhetoric as the huge amount of money that is sent to Ukraine has to come from somewhere. Unfortunately, an oversaturation of the US Dollar will hurt the country’s finances.

Regardless, Americans in general feel that Biden should pull out from Ukraine. There are an abundance of problems the country is facing right now. However, the money that can help American families is now overseas. Will the Democrats survive this ordeal, especially when the 2024 elections are coming up? We will have to wait and see.

