Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha shares real and reel versions of actor’s wedding pics. See here

The first photo showed Nisha and Kajal at one of latter's recent wedding ceremony

, Dec. 3 — Actor Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha is her dearly. On Wednesday, Nisha took to to share a couple of pictures of the two, one each from Kajal’s real and reel weddings.

The first photo showed Nisha and Kajal at one of latter’s recent ceremony. Kajal was seen in a red suit with her tied in a crown while Nisha posed next to her. The second photo is a to a commercial shoot they did together. Kajal played a bride in the ad, wearing heavy golden jewellery. “Real Vs Reel @kajalaggarwalofficial come back already,” she wrote in the caption.

Nisha had shared multiple pictures of Kajal and herself from the wedding on . Sharing one of Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Nisha had written, “As you begin this new journey in , let be fantastic, crazy, wonderful, unbelievable and unforgettable. May your together be full of love and your love full of .”

Nisha also called the most beautiful wedding she had ever seen. “The wedding ceremony paid to Gautam Jiju’s heritage. The ceremony mirrored the picturesque mountains of the valley flanked by the majestic Dal Lake. At a spiritual level the pyramid is a symbol for the integration of self-and soul. The mandap also bore intricate details of a Shikara, with panelling reminiscent of ’s houseboats’ wooden jaalis and openings. The minute one laid eyes on the reflective aisle, you were transported to the Dal lake flanked by the fragrant floating flower markets on either side. Not to be left behind, was the contrasting yet warm accolade to the cozy Pashmina shawls of the region. This was represented in diamond set frames with a powder blue print of these expertly spun, weaved and created embroidery. This has by far been the most beautiful wedding I have seen,” she had written in a post.

About her sister, she wrote, “I don’t know what it is about weddings and the fact that the girl is going to leave her parents house. I have been married 7 years and lived away, @kajalaggarwalofficial has been at shoot most of her life and has lived away. Still the fact that she isn’t going to live at our parents house anymore made so emotional. Though these moments leave me in wonderment I treasure them.”

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai on October 30. They were joined only by their close and members. Soon after, the couple took off for their honeymoon in Maldives.

