Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur spotted at Mumbai airport as they leave to celebrate Diwali with Saif Ali Khan

She mentioned how it would be a quiet Diwali for them

kareena-kapoor,-son-taimur-spotted-at-mumbai-airport-as-they-leave-to-celebrate-diwali-with-saif-ali-khan.-see-pics

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

India

, Nov. 13 — Actor Kareena Kapoor and her young son Taimur were spotted at private in Mumbai. Kareena earlier said that she with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur would spend Diwali in Dharamshala.

In the pictures online, Kareena was seen dressed casually in black leggings, ankle high and sweatshirt. Taimur had a blue with a black and white full sleeves shirt. She is expecting her second child with Saif.

Speaking to Times of India, she had said: “Saif is in Dharamshala for a , and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

She mentioned how it would be a quiet Diwali for them. “We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares bright beach pics from Maldives, gives tour of her stunning room with private

But wasn’t as if Kareena had not partied before leaving Mumbai. She had recently been seen at a party with her mother Babita, manager Poonam Damania, and designer Masaba Gupta. She also attended a small party at Karan Johar’s residence along with Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

Saif, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for his , Bhoot . The film also Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Kareena has wrapped up her commitments with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

