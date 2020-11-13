kareena-kapoor,-son-taimur-spotted-at-mumbai-airport-as-they-leave-to-celebrate-diwali-with-saif-ali-khan.-see-pics

India, Nov. 13 — Actor Kareena Kapoor and her young son Taimur were spotted at private airport in Mumbai. Kareena earlier said that she with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur would spend Diwali in Dharamshala.

In the pictures online, Kareena was seen dressed casually in black leggings, ankle high books and sweatshirt. Taimur had a blue jeans with a black and white full sleeves shirt. She is expecting her second child with Saif.

Speaking to Times of India, she had said: “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

She mentioned how it would be a quiet Diwali for them. “We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year.”

But wasn’t as if Kareena had not partied before leaving Mumbai. She had recently been seen at a party with her mother Babita, manager Poonam Damania, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. She also attended a small party at Karan Johar’s residence along with Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

Saif, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for his film, Bhoot Police. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Kareena has wrapped up her commitments with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

