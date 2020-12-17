Home South Asia India Krishna Shroff posts pic with 'bae', ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams comments, 'Dang u...

Krishna Shroff posts pic with ‘bae’, ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams comments, ‘Dang u move quick’

In November, Krishna had announced on Instagram that she and Eban 'aren't together anymore'

, Dec. 17 — Weeks after announcing her split from boyfriend Eban Hyams, Shroff’s sister, Krishna, took to to share a picture with the sensation, Salt Bae.

In November, Krishna had announced on Instagram that she and Eban ‘aren’t together anymore’.

Late Wednesday, Krishna shared a picture and a from the of chef Nusret, aka the Salt Bae. She captioned the post, “Bae time.” In the comments section, Eban wrote, “Dang u move quick.” When one person replied to him that he should move on too, Eban wrote back, “I’m not in a rush bro but thanks haha.” Others were convinced that was all just a joke. “Doesn’t mean that’s her bf… can just be an awesome chef she met…” one person commented.

Krishna and Eban were always forthright about their relationship. They’d first met at Soho House in Mumbai on May 11, 2019, and started a month later.

In May, the two had gone live on Instagram to celebrate the one-year of their first meeting. It was then that Eban had hinted at marriage. “This is like our in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to ,” Eban had said.

But in November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Later that month, Eban dropped a cryptic note on Instagram Stories. “Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless,” he wrote.

Krishna has no inclination towards pursuing as a career. Last year, she ventured into the with Tiger and launched a chain of mixed martial gyms.

