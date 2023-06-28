LIBERALS showing their “accepting and loving” nature WHILE teaching KIDS to throw BRICKS at photos of REPUBLICANS 

Recently, there is a viral video on Twitter showing liberals teaching kids on how to throw bricks towards the faces of Republican leaders. This is a far cry on their generally accepting and loving approach when it comes to those misunderstood. Furthermore, Twitter users are calling the hypocrisy towards the liberals for doing as such.

According to the Post Millennial, children are also getting guidance from liberals to learn on all sorts of taboo topics. One example is, ​​during a pride parade, a procession of bikers are followed by a contingent proudly holding a banner that reads “leather pride”.

Furthermore, among the participants, a group that seemed to be composing of teenagers join in, carrying signs advocating for LGBTQ empowerment. In addition to this, they are urging “queers to fight back” and encouraging the community to “stand up” for their rights.

Notably, they distribute informational flyers to young children present at the event.

Twitter users calling bluff on liberals towards their acceptance policy

What a great example of kindness, diversity, and tolerance! 🙄 — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) June 26, 2023

In addition to this, a video on Post Millennial’s Twitter page shows attendees in a local pride event teaching children to throw bricks towards the “basket of deplorables”. Users are not happy with this sentiment. It is usually the liberals stating that love and acceptance is the way to go.

To me that is inciting violence in its rawest form.

They should be held accountable for teaching terrorism.

They want to operate on minors, incite riots with children and then wonder who will pay the taxes that funds this nonsense.

America 🇺🇸 will not stand for insanity — ♦️Tara Dunbar Art♦️Surrealist~Painter~Designer (@StrangeArtKC1) June 27, 2023

Others state that this is what they accuse the Republicans of being when in reality it is the contrary. Furthermore, conservatives are stating that this behavior is inciting violence among the youths and conservatives. Questions on the sustainability of relying towards riots and gender surgeries on children are rising.

People who have no love in their heart cannot abide seeing it in others, I think. — Iggy the Incubus 🔞 envtuber (@ThePyromancer) June 26, 2023

Following that, many are claiming that liberal parents appear to have no love in their hearts. This is due to the fact that they are seemingly teaching children to be hateful towards those with different opinions towards them. Regardless, teaching children to be violent is wrong, whether Democrats or Republicans are doing as such.

Image above is from Wikipedia.

