Malnourished woman wearing a dog collar escapes captivity

A young woman claims she escaped captivity and went door-to-door in a suburban neighbourhood in Missouri to seek help.

Those who helped her were shocked at the state in which the woman was. They say they saw the bruised woman “hunched over” and almost crawling up the steps, calling for help.

“She was terrified,” neighbour Ciara Tharp told a local station, adding that the young woman, who has not been publicly identified, showed up at her grandmother’s house at about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, begging for help.

Following her rescue, a Missouri man is now facing criminal charges. The woman claims he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted her.

While screaming for help, the woman was seen with a dog collar that she did not remove while escaping.

People heard a woman screaming and came knocking on the door.

A witness’ grandmother opened the door and the lady said, ‘You have to help me, I’ve been raped, I’ve been held captive,'” Tharp told KSHB’. “She’s like, ‘You gotta help me.'”

The woman seeking help told the people if they do not help her and let her in their house, the man may find her and, “he’s going to kill me,'” Tharp said.

Tharp’s grandmother brought the woman inside her house after seeing the metal collar around her neck and she says it was pretty tight.

“It was restricting her breathing,” Tharp said. “She had ligature marks on her wrists. She could tell she was pretty weak. She brought her inside and gave her some food and wrapped a blanket around her.”

She also told the people who rescued her the man had killed her friend, adding that, ‘they did not make it.”

After obtaining a search warrant on the same day, police searched the Old Orchard Road home of Timothy Haslett, Jr.

Later on, police announced that Haslett had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault.

“There are rumors on social media that there are additional deceased victims,” a media release said. “There is NO EVIDENCE of that at this time.”

