Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Twitter Exec For Allowing Child Porn 

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), the well known far-right representative for Georgia recently called out a Twitter executive for banning her on the platform while at the same time allowing child pornography to be rampant on it.

In her speech she stated, “thank god Elon Musk bought over Twitter.” She then called out Yoel Roth, the executive that she called out that he was the head of safety on the platform. She also claimed that he endorsed children to have access to Grindr, a gay dating app that is meant for consenting adults.

Forbes published that Twitter’s decision to restrict Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account in January 2020 was due to her spreading misinformation regarding Covid-19, which contravened the platform’s policies. According to Greene, this ban impacted her ability to communicate with her constituents during her election campaign in 2020.

However, following her victory in the November election of that year, her account was eventually restored. Her reputation among Americans is not the best according to liberals, but it appears the centrists and conservatives are siding towards her favour.

Netizens react to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s speech

Epic — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) February 8, 2023

Blaire White, a centrist transgender woman, even responded to the tweet calling the conservative politician “epic.” The state of American politics seems intense and wild with the divide among the ultra right and ultra left.

What lies? It's a fact that Twitter was sued by a boy who was blackmailed into making pornography. He was suicidal after he found it was being shared on twitter and begged them to remove it, but Roth's Twitter refused. At the same time they were banning people for misgendering. — Satoru Sato (@SatoruSato92) February 8, 2023

A liberal netizen debated MTG’s claims saying that she is a fraud and a “liar.” He then claimed that child pornography is not just readily available on the platform, and that if someone who intends to see such material would have to dig deep into the platform.

Conservatives then rushed to defend her saying that she is not a liar and that there was a case where a young boy sued the social media platform for not willing to remove his images. The person then added that the young boy felt suicidal tendencies after finding out that nobody was willing to help him while Roth was incharge of Twitter’s safety.

“I’m no fan of MTG”, lies guy who within his last ten tweets supports Jordan Peterson, Andrew Tate, and Alex Jones 🤡🤡🤡 — MalcontentInTheMiddle | BLM | 🇺🇦 (@InMalcontent) February 9, 2023

A centrist netizen then expressed support for MTG and claimed that he is not actually a fan of hers but agrees with this speech. He then added that the left wing is censoring people left and right, calling it a bias that needs to be called out.

Another user called this centrist netizen out stating that they find it surprising he does not openly support her as he appears to support Andrew Tate and many other controversial figures.

The opinions surrounding Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claims are divided. While some individuals are sceptical of her statements, others commend her for upholding the principles of free speech. However, there seems to be a contradiction as some on the political left advocate for freedom of speech, yet simultaneously suppress viewpoints that are not aligned with their own beliefs.

