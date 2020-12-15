Meghan Markle’s instant oat-milk lattes a hit with Oprah

- Advertisement -

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex investment in a Californian based ‘women-led wellness company’ making instant oat-milk lattes is quickly paying off.

It has won over Oprah Winfrey, who did not hesitate to promote the coffee to her 19 million followers on Instagram.

Oprah commended the Duchess for her enterprising skills, showing-off the hamper sent by Meghan, 39, who is currently living in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with husband Prince Harry, 36.

This is not Meghan’s first foray in business, but it is the first in which she took the entrepreneurial steps alone.

Meghan made her first public appearance in a month with a clip of her’s shared on CNN and later on, Oprah promoted a basket of the coffee latte treats to her followers on Instagram.

Oprah captions the post: ‘On the first day of Christmas my neighbour ‘M’ sent to me…A basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M).’

Meghan lives just a stone’s throw away from one Oprah in the stunning coastal town of Santa Barbara in California.

Daily Mail says the Duchess has invested in Clevr Blends and it is only the beginning of a venture in which she intends to build a portfolio of startup investments to become ‘financially independent’.

For the brand, it is an unexpected but instant success. It re-shared Oprah’s video on Instagram, saying it was ‘in shock’ to have received the media mogul’s endorsement.

INSTANT SUCCESS

The coffee deal is the second deal after Meghan and Prince Harry sealed a private sector deal to produce content for Netflix.

The Daily Mail says with the coffee business, Meghan can generate more revenue in the future if the start-up is sold to another company, and she receives cash or new stock, or if it goes public and she’s paid dividends or she sells on her shares.

Meghan is not the first celebrity who invested in start-ups. Ashton Kutcher was an early investor in Skype, AirBnB, and Uber.

But some like Paris Hilton, who invested in some cryptocurrency lost money in a start-up.

Yet, getting Oprah to promote the brand is a massive boost for Meghan, a boost that not all celebrities will get for investing in startups.

Oprah shared the video online showing her unboxing the products and adding a plug for the Clevr Blends brand.

She posted: ‘My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list. #HappyHolidays.’

The 66-year-old showed off the contents of a hamper from the brand.

Oprah has grown close with both Prince Harry and Meghan over the past few years, advising them to leave their posts as senior members of the Royal Family. Oprah has he denied the claim.