A message from the grave forces a celebrity to withdraw from Malaysia’s elections

A Malaysian celebrity trolled on social media for his antics and his attacks against the Malay community at large, who is also the brother of the powerful Minister of Trade and Industry Azmin Ali decided not to contest in the 15th General Elections because of a message from the grave.

A sobbing Mohamed Azwan Ali, aka Diva AA, managed to create the chaos he is known for in an emotional video full of drama and tears that caught the attention of the media, and of social media.

During today’s nomination day for GE15, the celebrity Diva AA, gathered the media and explained why he was not running against his brother, Gombak’s incumbent MP Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin who jumped ship from the Pakatan Harapan in 2020 after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Prime Minister causing the collapse of the government is contesting under the Perikatan Nasional banner. The PN is headed by ex-Premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

“It’s because of the whispers of my late Mak Tok (mother)…” Azwan said between sobs.

“She comes to me in my dream, advising me not to contest,” he said in a video posted on Twitter by a local media outlet. He adds, “and there were other reasons why I didn’t contest.”

“The diva does not care about who the other candidates,” he said, giving an interview to reporters while still seated on a motorcycle.

Azwan had already declared his intention to challenge his brother at Gombak where he contested against Azmin (then in Pakatan). In the last GE he garnered less than 100 votes while Azmin won the contest.

However, following his mother’s advice from the grave, he changed his mind and has opted not to run, he says.

Nevertheless, he has since said he would support Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the election.

Utusan Malaysia says Azwan was now backing Pakatan Harapan’s candidate Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Last night, he told another portal that he would contest against Azmin, and that Azmin will be “buried” in GE15.

Azmin is accused by the Pakatan leaders and supporters of betrayal and is called a ‘frog’ or Katak in Malay by netizens.

His brother, the Diva, is also a constant figure on social media where he posts weird stuffs and rants against the Malays in particular.

Azmin is also accused, which he denied, of being the mastermind behind the infamous Sheraton move. But he says it is the Pakatan and Anwar Ibrahim who is a betrayer of the people’s choices and votes.

He says the PN will win the elections and form the federal government with Muhyiddin as PM.

Malaysia will go to the polls on Nov. 19. Today was the nomination day. The process went on peacefully all over the country except for an incident in Sabah where police had to fire teargas.

Well, a message from the grave has stopped a Diva from contesting against his brother. What else are we going to see during these elections in Malaysia?

