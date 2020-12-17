‘mission-impossible’-star-tom-cruise-lashes-out-at-film-crew-for-breaking-covid-19-sop-in-leaked-audio-tirade

Home Asia Featured News 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise lashes out at film crew for breaking...

'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise lashes out at film crew for breaking SOP in leaked audio tirade

Cruise can also be heard threatening to fire members of the crew if they breach safety protocols again

Malay Mail
Asia Featured News International South East Asia Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 16 — star Tom is trending on after an audio of the actor lashing out at the film crew over breaking Covid-19 protocols surfaced online.

The incident in the on the set of Mission Impossible 7 had Cruise lambasting his crews after members of the set were caught huddling around a computer monitor while ignoring the distancing protocol.

Cruise, is known for enforcing strict Covid-19 guidelines, can be heard lamenting to the crews for taking advantage of the safety protocols put in place, reported The Sun.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making right now because of !

“Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!” Cruise said, adding that he’s been on the phone with insurance companies, producers and other studios every night with the production serving as a in enforcing Covid-19 guidelines while filming.”

Cruise can also be heard threatening to fire members of the crew if they breach safety protocols again.

Cruise also turned the spotlight on how bad the filming industry was hit by the .

“That’s ! No apologies,” Cruise said.

“You can tell it to the people have lost their f*****g homes because our industry is shut down.

“It’s not going to put food on the table or pay for their college .

“That’s what I with every night.”

The of Mission Impossible 7 was recently delayed in October after 12 people on the set were tested positive for Covid-19.

The production continues just a week later and the crew has returned to the a couple of weeks ago.

Mission Impossible 7 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and it is set to hit the big screens on November 19, .

