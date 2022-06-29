Monster jailed 18 years for horrific sexual, physical abuse of woman

- Advertisement -

Some women may show vulnerability to certain types of men, believing that this is someone they can prey on and abuse for the rest of their lives.

It happened to a poor lady in the United Kingdom who, after being abused by a predatory male, was pursued and subjected to public violence.

Fortunately for her, police apprehended the man, and a court sentenced him to 18 years in prison for his heinous abuse of the victim.

An evil rapist, 27, is sentenced to 18 years in prison after the court found him guilty of a horrific abuse of a trapped woman in an ‘utterly appalling’ violent attack on her.

The U.K. man, Michael Maughan hit his victim in her early twenties with a chair and threw cough syrup at her before threatening to take her to Epping Forest to kill her.

According to reports, the woman was raped, slapped beaten up and thrown to the ground by the violent man who did everything he could not to let her go away. She even said that she feared getting the wrath of the abuser if she did not consent to sex with him.

But that did not stop him from raping her multiple times.

In April 2021, the couple stayed in hotels in Chiswick and Hammersmith, West London.

During the violent campaign, Maughan slapped her, beat her, threw her to the ground, took her car keys, and barred her from leaving. She told a friend and called the police when she was afraid for her life.

After the police learned of the abuse and rape, Maughan attempted to track her down in his relentless pursuit of his victim. He probably expected her to give in and return to him.

On one occasion, he stormed into a beauty salon she frequented, verbally abusing and threatening the staff, and his violent outburst caused a worker at the outlet to resign permanently. She was terrified that he would come back.