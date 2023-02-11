MSCHF: Red Boots That Are Impossible To Remove

Recently, MSCHF has risen in popularity drastically after releasing their red boots that are seemingly impossible to remove. MSCHF is an art collective that is based in Brooklyn, New York and has a wide range of products from shoes to browser plugins.

Balenciaga has a reputation for creating eccentric and luxury items, but MSCHF’s new boots challenge this notion with their accessible price point. These boots are currently selling for a mere $350, making them a more budget-friendly option in comparison to other high-end streetwear or luxury brands like Balenciaga.

MSCHF Did It Again

The Gen-Z demographic is constantly searching for unique and innovative ways to showcase their individuality. Moreover, the release of the boots by MSCHF has sparked this trend, leading to their rapid sell-out. As a result, opportunistic resellers have taken advantage of the high demand by offering the boots at exorbitant prices, with some listings reaching as high as $1,800, a steep increase from their original cost.

Reactions to the MSCHF’s boots

Recently, a concerning issue has arisen regarding MSCHF’s boots. A viral video on Twitter revealed the difficulty in removing the boots, as a man was seen struggling to take them off and ultimately lying on the floor in an attempt to do so. This has raised concerns among potential buyers and sparked a debate about the practicality of the boots’ design.

it can’t be that hard to get it offffff ahdjsk — wengel (@wengelll) February 8, 2023

Nevertheless, the internet has been buzzing with discussions about the difficulty in removing MSCHF’s boots. Some netizens points to the situation, joking that the boots are to stay on, not the foot. However, others have noted that the boots, made of rubber, may become challenging to remove if the wearer sweats, causing the material to stick to the skin.

i’m with you honestly — wengel (@wengelll) February 8, 2023

Fugly Shoe

However, the aesthetics of the boots are not too pleasing for many. A comment stating that the boots are “fugly” which is an intense word for plain ugly has gained traction. The original poster even agreed with the netizen. Needless to say, these boots are appealing with those that have an acquired taste.

Another netizen speculated that this could possibly be the reason why everyone is wearing these boots now. Mainly, it is difficult for them to remove it, thus more and more people are wearing it constantly. For obvious reasons, this is a joke.

While some individuals have expressed their admiration for the aesthetic of MSCHF’s boots, it’s important to note that the brand positions itself as an art brand, not a fashion brand. The design of their =products are to be art pieces, rather than the practical, everyday wear. This distinction highlights the unique and creative approach that MSCHF takes in their product design and marketing.

