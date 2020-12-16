Home South Asia India No stronger partner than when looks east: India's Foreign Minister

No stronger partner than India when UK looks east: India's Foreign Minister

UK look East will also mean looking into the Indo-Pacific region including the

‘growing-recognition,-acceptance-for-idea-of-indo-pacific’,-says-eam-s-jaishankar

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

India
, Dec. 15 — External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said was a matter of satisfaction that there are growing recognition and acceptance of the idea of Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar was speaking at the joint conference alongside foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

“India has its own vision of Indo-Pacific. But I will also recognise that other country too. There could be overlaps in Indian and UK visions of Indo-Pacific. There could be big overlaps and there could be a few nuances. is a matter of satisfaction that there is growing recognition and acceptance of the idea of Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar said.

Indo-Pacific region is seen as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the .

The external affairs minister further said that India has a serious intent to take relationship with UK forward. “India certainly welcomes a greater interest and attention that the UK is devoting to Indo-Pacific. We certainly look forward to working with you in different manifestations,” he added.

Raab, is in India for a four-day visit, referred to the UK’s “Indo-Pacific tilt” and said there is no stronger partner than India when UK looks to the east. He further said that UNK wants closer and partnership to deal with challenges such as and maritime . The UK foreign secretary also mentioned that the sides can work on making 5G networks more secure and resilient.

