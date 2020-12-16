Home South East Asia Malaysia Opposition should pick PM candidate now and buckle down for GE15

Opposition should pick PM candidate now and buckle down for GE15

He also suggested PH forge a new common platform as well as improve ties with other Opposition parties

Malay Mail
South East AsiaMalaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 16 — Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim has urged the Opposition to decide once and for all should be its leader and next ministerial candidate.

Malaysiakini reported the PKR as saying the Opposition cannot delay the decision any further, and should be preparing for the next general , in light of its failure to defeat .

“There needs to be a discussion among top leaders, party presidents. There needs to be consensus to determine should be chosen to lead,” Hassan was quoted as saying.

On his part, Hassan continued to advocate party president Datuk Seri Ibrahim.

“Anwar should be chosen as the prime minister candidate for the grand coalition of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and other Opposition parties,” he said.

Hassan added that PH should also formulate a clearer narrative for the next general , so as to convince voters to Pakatan Harapan and Anwar as its prime ministerial candidate.

He also suggested PH forge a new common platform as well as improve ties with other Opposition parties.

The for next year was passed in the yesterday with a majority of 111 MPs in compared to the 108 MPs against .

was also seen as a litmus test of Anwar’s claims that he has the backing of a majority of MPs to become prime minister.

