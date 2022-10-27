Matthew Perry of Friends wonders why Keanu Reeves is still alive

- Advertisement -

The Friends actor who recently revealed he had an addiction, Matthew Perry, now says he has a problem with actor Keanu Reeves, asking in his new memoir, “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

In admitting that he harbours grudges against Keanu Reeves, Matthew Perry, in the memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, did not say why he took a dig at the actor, especially since they never formally worked together.

In the new memoir, detailing his struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction. One could think that he was probably under the influence when he wrote those lines showing some resentment against another actor.

But you and I know that there are editors who would have vetted the book and allowed the venomous texts against another actor to go through.

Perry’s first attack on the Matrix star came when discussing the death of River Phoenix.

River was a close friend of Reeves before his passing at the age of 23. Perry also starred alongside Phoenix in the 1988 film A Night in the Life Of Jimmy Reardon. That did not give the latter a reason to attack Reeves.

As weird as it is, Perry seems to blame Reeves for certain events.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” wrote Perry in his memoir.

The man who plays the charming Chandler Bing in Friends then made a similar comment later on in the book.

Writing about Chris Farley, the Saturday Night Live star who died of an overdose in 1997, just after the pair shot the Christopher Guest film Almost Heroes, he says, “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out,” he wrote, before adding: “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Luckily, book reviewers did not find other digs at Reeves or other actors at the moment and their reports of this apparent ‘animosity’ end there.

Now, whether these were included in the book to generate better reviews and so on, we will never know, until Perry reveals more about the apparent dislike for Reeves.

