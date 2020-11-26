Home Celebrity Priyanka Chopra starts prepping for her movie with Dion, Text For...

Priyanka Chopra starts prepping for her movie with Celine Dion, Text For You; shares pics from her salon session

Text For You is Sony's Screen Gems romantic drama which also Sam Heughan

priyanka-chopra-starts-prepping-for-her-movie-with-celine-dion,-text-for-you;-shares-pics-from-her-salon-session

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityAsiaFeatured NewsSouth AsiaIndia
- Advertisement -

, Nov. 26 — Actor has started preparing for her next project, Text For You. She shared a couple of pictures on her Stories, showing her getting her and nails done before she begins working on the from Friday.

The photos showed Priyanka wearing a mask while getting a manicure. Her was also covered in sheets as she got a new colour job. “Prep…starting text for you on Friday,” she wrote with the photos.

Text For You is Sony’s Screen Gems romantic drama which also stars Sam Heughan. icon Celine Dion also plays an important part in the movie. The film is inspired by the 2016 German- box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a woman , to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell. turns out that the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can’t seem to leave the past behind.

In the , the and influence of Dion, known for her Oscar-winning love ballad My Heart Will Go On from Titanic and other inspirational songs like The of Love, gives them the courage to give love a chance again.

- Advertisement -

Also read: Troll calls Taapsee Pannu ‘faltu heroine who doesn’t know acting’, actor’s savage reply wins the internet

The film is being directed by Jim Strouse who has also written the script, which Lauryn Kahnis will be re-writing. Text For You, is being bankrolled by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Esther Hornstein.

Priyanka also has The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes up for release. Both the films will arrive on .

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

- Advertisement -

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Singapore-based factory worker returns home to Perak for Deepavali dressed in Mickey Mouse costume (VIDEO)

IPOH, Nov. 23 -- The last time Singapore-based factory worker R. Tanabalan saw his family in Sungai Siput was...
Read more
Featured News

‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Devendra Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row

India, Nov. 23 -- Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said...
Read more
Featured News

Report: Umno, PAS and Bersatu must present united front to avoid three-cornered fights in GE15, says Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 22 -- Umno, PAS and Bersatu must present a united front at the next general ...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram