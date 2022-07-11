Rapist stepdad jailed just seven years and victim wants justice

- Advertisement -

The victim, a teenager, is now seeking for a stiffer sentence for the criminal after being raped by the stepdad, who received a seven-year prison sentence.

Rebekah Simpson criticised the sentencing, declaring that “Justice has not been done,” since she was indignant that the beast only received seven years in prison for the heinous atrocities he perpetrated starting when she was just ten years old!

Saying the man ruined her life, she bravely reported the man to the police last month. He was charged for abuse and and two charges of rape.

This week, the step dad, James Freeman was convicted of raping stepdaughter. He watched court proceedings from his jail via a monitor as he was sentenced to serve seven years in jail.

But Rebekah, now 19, who waived her right to anonymity, says: “He should have been jailed for longer.”

She adds that his actions and abuses is like a life sentence he has given her but he will be out in just seven years. Her arguments are that he could easily be back on the streets in a few years and get on with rest of his life.

“It’s just not fair,” she says.

"It's just not fair," she says.

The sentencing is not good enough she lashes, adding that she was told he will get a substantial sentence but the seven years are not nearly large enough for his crimes. "He deserves to go to prison but it should be for longer." "It's not good enough. This man has ruined my life and ripped my family apart. He took my innocence away and left me with painful physical medical conditions as well as the trauma of the abuse." She also told the media in the U.K. that she feels let down by justice. Reports say the manipulative man wed Rebekah's mom in 2014 and took her under his care because her mom was always in and out of hospitals. He preyed on the vulnerable schoolgirl and sexually abused her before raping her at family homes in Aberdeen and Banff, Aberdeenshire.