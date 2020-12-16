Home Celebrity Salma Hayek shares orange juice recipe with 'secret ingredient' to add beauty...

Salma Hayek shares orange juice recipe with ‘secret ingredient’ to add beauty to your morning | Watch tips

The Mexican and American actor concluded the by pointing out, " doesn't taste that great."

salma-hayek-shares-orange-juice-recipe-with-‘secret-ingredient’-to-add-beauty-to-your-morning-|-watch-tips

Author

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

Date

Category

CelebrityInternational
- Advertisement -

, Dec. 16 — Adding all the zest to our cosy winter morning, Frida actor Salma Hayek gave a rare glimpse of her home while spilling the beans on her beauty and secret for youthful appearance. Ageing like fine , Salma shared a video from her dining room that promised to give netizens a shot of and make their morning OG.

Taking to her handle, the 54-year-old star gave an insight into her routine as she sat in a denim shirt teamed with white tee, before a blender surrounded with eatables. The video opens by Salma sharing, “If you want your morning OJ to take you to the next step, and the next step and maybe the next step, here are some tips for you.”

Ingredients:

Peeled oranges

- Advertisement -

Tumeric

Black pepper

Sea buckthorn

Method and benefits:

- Advertisement -

Add some peeled oranges in the blender as “they are such great source of Vitamin C”. Add a blob of turmeric as is anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory.

Blend them together to make your own orange juice. “For your body to absorb faster all the benefits of the turmeric, use a little bit of black pepper. It just makes it a lot more healthier,” Salma revealed. This combination makes your body absorb all the nutrients, the vitamins etc.

To make you more beautiful, add a puree of sea buckthorn. These berries from Himalaya are Salma’s secret ingredient as they are the source of omega 7 which are “great for your skin, for your , for your nails, for everything.”

Sea buckthorn also has 15 times the amount of Vitamin C that oranges have so “add a little beauty to your morning” with their addition to the juice. It does not have collagen but helps your body produce more of it.

- Advertisement -

The Mexican and American actor concluded the video by pointing out, “It doesn’t taste that great, I mean it is not bad but it is a little bit too sour but a little goes a long way.” Setting enthusiasts and on frenzy, the video instantly grabbed over 1.4 million views while still going strong.

Follow more stories on and Twitter.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

HT Digital streams Ltd

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Mayor of a city in California has Malaysian heritage, makes history as youngest female of colour to hold office

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 12 -- The new Mayor of Eastvale (Riverside County) in California, Jocelyn Yow, became the youngest...
Read more
Featured News

UK signs Singapore trade deal as EU talks falter

Britain on Thursday signed a free-trade deal with Singapore, giving it a key foothold in Asia as it seeks...
Read more
Entertainment

In China where men swearing is normal, trailblazing female comedians are tackling taboos

by Laurie CHEN Strutting onstage with well-honed confidence, 23-year-old comedian Qiqi is part of a new wave of young, female...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram