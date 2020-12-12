Home Celebrity Sanjay Dutt's Trishala on coping with boyfriend's : 'I needed private...

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala on coping with boyfriend's death: 'I needed private time to process what the hell just happened'

I got off media for a long time after he passed away. I needed that private time to process what the hell just happened to both of our lives!

India — Sanjay Dutt’s Trishala has once again spoken about the death of her . Trishala’s , whose name she never revealed, had died in July 2019. She often shares posts and pictures with him and shares with her followers how she is coping with the huge loss.

On Friday, Trishala hosted a QnA session with her followers on Instagram. One follower asked her how she dealt with the .

“I’m still dealing with , but I’ve gotten a lot of help for (and still getting help for ) Since covid, the support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and (while still practising ) and I’m doing a lot of souls searching. I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract me from it,” she wrote in her reply.

Trishala said she is processing her grief and it will take time to be totally okay. “My grief therapist has been helping me a lot. I’m processing a lot of emotions and slowly, almost a year and a half later, starting to accept my loss (and I say that hesitantly) It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I’m going to be okay. I’ve made amazing progress this year considering the going on, and I’m giving myself time to heal. Give yourself that time as well. (hugs),” she added.

Also during the chat, Trishala had spoken about her father’s struggle with drug addiction in the early days of his career. “First it’s important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterised by drug seeking and use that compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences.”

She added, “The initial decision to take is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person’s self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take ,” she wrote.

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child with late first wife Richa Sharma and was born in . Richa was an aspiring actor and married Sanjay in 1987. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour within two years of her and moved to for and later succumbed to it in 1996.

