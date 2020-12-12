sanjay-dutt’s-daughter-trishala-on-coping-with-boyfriend’s-death:-‘i-needed-private-time-to-process-what-the-hell-just-happened’

- Advertisement -

India — Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala has once again spoken about the death of her boyfriend. Trishala’s boyfriend, whose name she never revealed, had died in July 2019. She often shares posts and throwback pictures with him and shares with her followers how she is coping with the huge loss.

On Friday, Trishala hosted a QnA session with her followers on Instagram. One follower asked her how she dealt with the trauma.

“I’m still dealing with it, but I’ve gotten a lot of help for it (and still getting help for it) Since covid, the support groups that I’ve joined have become virtual for now, I see my grief therapist virtually as well, I spend time with my friends and family (while still practising social distancing) and I’m doing a lot of souls searching. I also got off social media for a long time after he passed away because I needed that private time to process what the hell just happen to both of our lives. How in a split second, life can change for anybody. I needed to feel my loss. Not distract me from it,” she wrote in her reply.

Trishala said she is processing her grief and it will take time to be totally okay. “My grief therapist has been helping me a lot. I’m processing a lot of emotions and slowly, almost a year and a half later, starting to accept my loss (and I say that hesitantly) It takes time, and I too feel lifeless without him, but I know I’m going to be okay. I’ve made amazing progress this year considering the pandemic going on, and I’m giving myself time to heal. Give yourself that time as well. (hugs),” she added.

Also during the chat, Trishala had spoken about her father’s struggle with drug addiction in the early days of his career. “First it’s important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterised by drug seeking and use that compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences.”

She added, “The initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person’s self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs,” she wrote.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child with late first wife Richa Sharma and was born in New York. Richa was an aspiring actor and married Sanjay in 1987. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour within two years of her marriage and moved to New York for treatment and later succumbed to it in 1996.

