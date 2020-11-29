Home Celebrity Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir: 'Khan-not' decide who danced better. Can...

Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir: Netflix ‘Khan-not’ decide who danced better. Can you?

Netflix maybe confused, but can you decide who did better?

CelebrityAsiaFeatured NewsSouth AsiaIndia
, Nov. 29 — “We honestly Khan-not decide,” this is what wrote in the caption of one of their recently shared Reels. Wondering what the confusion is about? The streaming platform shared a comparing two dance scenes from two different and asked people gave a better dance performance while dancing on the roof of a moving vehicle.

One of the scenes is from starrer Dil Se. shows him dancing on top of a moving train. The other one is a scene showing Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dancing on top of a moving . It’s from the cult Andaz Apna Apna.

Netflix maybe confused, but can you decide who did it better? Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some 20 hours ago, the post quickly stacked up nearly 33,000 likes. People shared all sorts of comments. While some wrote that they were team Shah Rukh Khan, others were keener on showing their for Salman-Aamir Khan jodi.

“Shah Rukh Khan did it better because I’ve been listening to that song since I was 4, on that fake Barbie phone I had,” reminisced an Instagram user. “Aamir,’ simply wrote another. “I for Salman,” expressed a third. “Quite the KHANundrum,” wittily commented a fourth.

Whom do you choose?

