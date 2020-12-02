Home Celebrity Sunny Deol tests positive for , asks those recently came in...

Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus, asks those who recently came in contact with him to get tested as well

Sunny is BJP MP from Gurdaspur and had been staying in Kullu district for some days

sunny-deol-tests-positive-for-coronavirus,-asks-those-who-recently-came-in-contact-with-him-to-get-tested-as-well

Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times

CelebrityAsiaFeatured News
, Dec. 2 — Actor and politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for . On Wednesday morning, he took to to share the diagnosis with his followers.

“I got myself tested for and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested,” he wrote in a tweet. Earlier on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh secretary had shared that Sunny had tested positive.

Sunny is BJP MP from Gurdaspur and had been staying in Kullu district for some days. The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old actor had undergone a shoulder at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd

