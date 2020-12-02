sunny-deol-tests-positive-for-coronavirus,-asks-those-who-recently-came-in-contact-with-him-to-get-tested-as-well

- Advertisement -

India, Dec. 2 — Actor and politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19. On Wednesday morning, he took to Twitter to share the diagnosis with his followers.

“I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested,” he wrote in a tweet. Earlier on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh health secretary had shared that Sunny had tested positive.

Sunny is BJP MP from Gurdaspur and had been staying in Kullu district for some days. The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his Covid-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 57: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to decide who will be evicted

- Advertisement -

The 64-year-old actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comHT Digital streams Ltd