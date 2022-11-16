Would you tattoo your superstar’s name on your private part?

- Advertisement -

Yes, how far would you go to get a tattoo of the name of your favourite female celebrity on your genitalia? Notwithstanding the questions of whether this is the right place to honour your love for a superstar.

We heard of people who would tattoo their girlfriend’s name on the body, perhaps the abs or thighs and arms. And maybe some women would tattoo their lover’s name on their boobs. Who knows. But genitalia?

A super fan of an OnlyFans model did this, and he is extremely proud of himself and of his tattoo.

It is a story that says if you dare ask, you might just get what you want. Read on.

When the super fan goes on dates, though, there might be a lot of inquiries. Partners could inquire about the ‘fan’s’ commitment to the OnlyFans superstar after seeing the tattoo!

But for being the superhero of a fan, the OnlyFans model Mercedes Valentine received this shrine, which we anticipate will be used frequently.

Tattoo and Subscriptions

Not only is the obsessed fan had the tattoo of her name inked above his genitals, but apparently he also shells out £25,000 a year on her content.

The star of OnlyFans revealed the tale in a video describing the fan’s obsession with her.

When Mercedes Valentine discovered her love of pole dancing while studying neuroscience at the university, she created her OnlyFans account in 2021.

One fan quickly rose to the position of top subscriber for Mercedes after her page took off and brought in £40k in a solid month.

He first contacted her in June 2021, requesting that she “control every aspect of his life.”

He asked for her consent to have her name tattooed above his genitalia and on his ring finger, and she sent him a drawing of the design in her handwriting.

He has a shrine dedicated to her, has designated her as the beneficiary of his life insurance policy, calls her his “goddess” and “muscle mummy,” and has reportedly given her “ownership of his soul.” Damn.

